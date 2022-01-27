Local school district prepares for the 'After School Satan Club'

LEBANON, Ohio — An after-school Satan club in Lebanon will meet for the first time Thursday at Donovan Elementary. The district said it is preparing for the meeting using is an emergency operation plan which includes added security and restrictions of those allowed on school grounds. The meeting sparked concerns from the public and religious leaders.

"To me, that's a great form of evil,” pastor Doug Sibcy with G3 Community Church said. According to pastor Sibcy, the meeting is taking place on the same grounds where the church was founded.

“We're considered non-theistic Satanists, which means we don't believe in an actual literal Satan, “ Campaign Director for the After School Satan Club and Ordained Minister of The Satanic Temple, June Everett said. “We believe in Satan as the symbolism to standing up for tyrant authority and questioning everyday norms that society has placed on us. I want to make it clear that we do not try to indoctrinate children by any means. “

According to its website, The Satanic Temple said the club is not religious.

In response to the group's beliefs, pastor Sibcy said, "It's very mythical to them but very real to us. “

He understands legally the school has to rent out the facility and can't discriminate against any organization. However, he believes there should be a change in the rules.

"I don't think the school should have anything to do with it either even if it comes at a cost of not renting the facilities to anybody," pastor Sibcy said.

The district is asking the public not to protest on school grounds and to be mindful of the age group of the students.

Read More

'After School Satan Club' rents Lebanon City Schools facility

Judge awards Nike temporary restraining order against 'Satan shoes'

