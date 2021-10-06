Local Marine Scheller released, but under gag order

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, an Anderson Township and University of Cincinnati grad, was released from the brig yesterday after his defense counsel and the Marine Corps came to an agreement.

Scheller has been in the brig since he made a series of videos on his Facebook page criticizing U.S. military and civilian leadership, specifically the withdraw from Afghanistan and the attack that killed 13 American military members at Kabul Airport.

WCPO has learned charges have been preferred against Scheller, but hasn't made public what those charges are. Senator Rob Portman (Ohio) and several members of Congress have asked the Marines to allow Scheller to resign and keep his benefits.

Military.com reported on Tuesday that Scheller remains under a gag order that bars him from social media. According to the website, Scheller's case will move to an Article 32 hearing, which hasn't been scheduled.

According to militarylawyers.com, an Article 32 hearing acts as a pre-trial hearing prior to a court martial, with the accused allowed to review evidence and give a defense, while the prosecution will attempt to show probable cause to support charges.