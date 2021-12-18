Local animal rescue group gives displaced dogs a second chance

CINCINNATI — Displaced animals from the western Kentucky tornadoes are getting some help from a local animal rescue group. HART Cincinnati received so many donations, it needed three trailers to deliver all the items.

“They underwent a horrible tragedy and they can use all the help that they can get.,” Katie Goodpaster with HART Cincinnati said.“We had created an Amazon wishlist and in that wish list, we have had over 1,100 orders purchased through Amazon. We have had over $27,000 donated to our website via our PayPal link.”

Shari Wyenandt, who’s also part of the group added, “It grew. So many people donated and kept donating. They were sending things from our Amazon wishlist. The money just kept coming in. We never thought it would be this huge.”

The group of volunteers returned with puppies and dogs. Some of them are injured after the tornadoes.

“We have to make sure that they get into the vet and examined,” Goodpaster said. “We give them their vaccines, they're spayed and neutered. Also, micro-chipped. We’re going to wait until they're ready to be adopted because they've been through some trauma. We haven't found any adoptive homes, but we have found foster homes for all of them. So while they're decompressing and relaxing, they'll get plenty of food, they'll be warm, they'll be safe, and get a lot of love from the Fosters.”

