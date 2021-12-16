Little Miami schools to close next week because of illness

MORROW, Ohio — All buildings at Little Miami Local Schools in Warren County will be closed for three days due to illness.

The closure will take place between December 20-22, leading to an extended winter break for staff and students.

Little Miami posted to its website on Thursday that the reason they had to close was "due to staffing shortfalls related to illness and the increased challenge of finding substitutes to cover staff absences."

The school district also noted it is experiencing an increased number of student absences due to illness. The school did not specify what illnesses were causing the absences of staff and students.

Little Miami said it will utilize calamity days to cover the closures and that students will not participate in any remote learning or instruction during the closure.

The district did say athletics and extracurricular activities will go on as originally scheduled.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the wake of Thanksgiving. You can click on the counties in the interactive map at the bottom of this story to see case counts for each southwest Ohio location.

As of 12/15, cases in Warren County were reported at 499 per day, per 100,000 people. The spread in that county is considered a "high" transmission.

We are also in the thick of flu season. Medical professionals and state officials recommend you get both your COVID-19 vaccine if you are age 5 or above, and your flu vaccine to protect yourself, and others, against both.

RELATED | Hamilton County hospitals face new strain with COVID surge, fewer health care workers to deal with it