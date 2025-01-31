Watch Now
Kings High School and Junior High School lockdown lifted after swatting incident

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A lockdown has been lifted at Kings High School and Kings Junior High School after a swatting incident.

Both schools were locked down for about an hour Friday morning, according to the school's website.

Warren County dispatch said "there were several units" on campus to investigate. According to the school, police searched the entire campus and gave an all-clear.

Warren County Sheriff's Office is taking over a criminal investigation into the swatting call.

Kings High School said, "at no time were any of our students and staff in danger."

According to the school's website, it will resume for the day, but parents and guardians can pick up their students and sign them out at the office. School buses will follow a normal schedule.

