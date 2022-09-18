Watch Now
Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills

Police say witnesses that located the child immediately started CPR
Swimming pool side
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 17, 2022
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.

Emergency crews responded at 6:53 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive in Villa Hills for reports of a possible drowning.

Police say that witnesses that found the juvenile had already begun CPR and emergency personnel continued resuscitation efforts upon their arrival before transporting the child to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

Police say that despite the resuscitation efforts, the child was pronounced deceased.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Villa Hills Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the Kenton County Coroner's Office but the preliminary investigation indicates an accidental drowning.

