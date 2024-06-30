KSP: Investigation underway after officer shot person in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating in Taylor Mill after a police officer shot someone Sunday, KSP public information officer David Jones said.

Jones did not say what time the shooting happened or what led up to it.

He also did not say what the condition was of the person shot.

WCPO 9 has a a crew on scene at the intersection of Droege Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Other than Kentucky State Police, our crews also saw units from the Taylor Mill Police Department and Covington Police Department.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.