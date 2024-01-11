Years after down payment, Ryland Heights veterans memorial updates still not completed

RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Almost four years after the City of Ryland Heights put a $2,000 down payment for the expansion of a veteran’s memorial, plans have not been finalized and work has not been started.

City officials discussed the memorial at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.

The reason for the lack of movement on the expansion, which was supposed to have been carried out by Northern Kentucky Monument Company in Covington, is complicated.

Former City Clerk Christina Zavitz was gathering new names to include on the monument when she left that position in the summer of 2023. Wendell Bell replaced her in July of that same year. Zavitz’s progress on the update has been lost, but Bell and commissioner Carrol Bowman, who sits on the Veterans’ Affairs committee, said they will check the computer files and reach out to Zavitz in an effort to recover it.

Essentially, Mayor John Cole said, the city sent the company the money, but the company hasn’t been given any direction on what exactly to do with that money.

The monument is meant to include any Ryland Heights resident who has served in the armed forces and was honorably discharged. City officials hope to have the list completed and the design finalized by this summer.

Names are still being added to the list. Anyone who wants the name of someone included who is a veteran who lived in Ryland Heights between 1972 and 2023 can email cclerk@cityofrylandheights.org.

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.