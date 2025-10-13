Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 1 dead after pickup truck and dump truck crash in Northern Kentucky

Connor Steffen
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A 66-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash in Taylor Mill, the Kenton County Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Monday on Taylor Mill Road near Red Bud.

The man, identified as Jeffrey Smith, was found unresponsive in his pickup truck. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other driver, who was driving a dump truck, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released, according to police.

The initial investigation indicated that the dump truck was traveling southbound on Taylor Mill Road when it partially exited the right side of the roadway. The driver then steered back onto the roadway, when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck the pickup truck, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

