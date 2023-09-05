PD: 25-year-old dies in Kenton County motorcycle crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kenton County Monday, investigators said.

The Kenton County Police Department and the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Taylor Mill Road and Harris Pike for the report of a crash around 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived, investigators said they discovered a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

Police said an 80-year-old man driving an SUV was turning onto northbound Taylor Mill Road from Harris Pike when he collided with motorcycle rider Alexander Tye, who was traveling southbound and approaching the intersection.

After the collision, the 80-year-old pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot to wait for police, while the motorcycle landed off to the side of the road, police said.

Tye was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to a press release from Kenton County police.

Investigators said Tye was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of this crash has not been released.