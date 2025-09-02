What should Ludlow do with its new city-owned property?

LUDLOW, Ky. — Ludlow residents shared this week what they would like to see go onto a land parcel along the Ohio River recently purchased by the city.

The city council voted to purchase the property, located on Elm Street and spanning approximately five acres, for around $500,000 in June and had asked the community to attend Thursday night’s caucus meeting to provide their input.

Although exact opinions varied, most attendees were in agreement that it should be something that fits well both into the land itself, which has proven difficult to develop in the past due to its proximity to the river, and into the overall character of Ludlow.

“My own personal preference for it is just that it’s done to fit Ludlow,” said resident Aleta Bergsman

City Councilmember Stephen Chapman explained that the city had purchased the land because two other potential buyers had expressed interest in purchasing it.

“There were two companies that wanted to buy that property,” Chapman said. “One of them was McGinnis.”

McGinnis, Inc. is a company that specializes in the marine industry.

“McGinnis wanted to park barges there,” Chapman said.

Another company that would have provided supplies for builders on the Brent Spence project has also expressed interest in the lot, Chapman said.

Map provided | Kenton County PVA’s Office

“We said, you know, probably the best course of action is for the city to purchase it,” Chapman said, so that the city could have more control over what went in there.

Eventually, once the city identifies a use for the parcel, it could either sell the land outright or lease it out, the latter of which would provide a consistent revenue for the city.

Lydia Love, another resident, pitched the idea of a small ramp where pleasure craft, kayaks, canoes and the like could go into the river. Love thought this could serve as a small tourist attraction and would be good for the overall health of the community.

“We need to be a healthy community, mentally, physically,” said Love, “[and] encourage our children to get outside and play and kayak and paddle and canoe.”

Audrey Davis Roberts suggested a skating rink which could also “be used for events and summertime concerts,” she said. She added a desire for trying to keep the area green.

Beth Brackmann agreed with the suggestion for green space and pitched a dog park, which she argued would be “beneficial and cost friendly.” She also recommended a putt putt course.

Other suggestions included a water sports facility, a library branch and a drive-in movie theater.

No official action was taken at the meeting. Ludlow residents who were unable to attend can contact the city council members by sending suggestions in an email, which can be found at the city council’s webpage.

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.