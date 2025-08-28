Ludlow mayor resigns immediately, citing health issues

LUDLOW, Ky. — The mayor of Ludlow, Ky. is stepping down from his role, effective immediately.

Mayor Chris Wright posted on his Facebook page Wednesday evening that he is stepping down because of health issues.

"I have been quietly doing my best to battle some health issues for the last several months," reads a letter from Wright posted to social media. "Though I completely expect to make a full recovery, some of my health issues have proven more severe than initially thought and, through consultation with my medical team, it has become clear to me that the best course of action for myself and for the city will be to allow someone else to finish my term."

Wright said he's struggled with the decision to leave his role as mayor, but ultimately decided that stepping away was the right call.

"I have gone back and forth so many times on whether I can make this work," Wright said. "Maybe I could coast through to finish my term, but that is not who I am and that is not what our town deserves. Ludlow deserves someone that can give them 100% of his or her attention and it has become undeniable to me that I need to focus on my health, my family and my passion of educating students and athletes."

He also urged all other elected officials in Ludlow to push forward and make continue to make decisions based on what is best for the Ludlow community overall.

Wright was formerly a teacher before he ran for Ludlow city council in 2018 and won. He served on council until 2022, when he ran for mayor after the previous mayor, Josh Boone, announced he did not plan to seek re-election. Wright ran uncontested.