Kenton County residents can file electronically in small claims cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Residents in three Kentucky counties can now file electronic documents in small claims court cases.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says it is the first time the court's electronic filing system has been available for public use. It is currently open to self-represented litigants in Fayette, Hardin and Kenton counties, and the statement says there are plans to take the program statewide this year.

Electronic filing for attorneys was completed in 2015.

Administrative Office of the Courts Director Laurie K. Dudgeon said most people represent themselves in small claims cases court, so this will give them the same convenience as attorneys.

She says it is just one step toward expanding electronic filing in all types of cases for the public.