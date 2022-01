COVINGTON, Ky. — Emergency crews in Kenton County are searching for a man who went missing in Covington, Ky., on Monday night.

Richard Alcorn, 84, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. and reported missing at 3:45 a.m according to Kenton County Dispatch.

Alcorn was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and red house shoes. Crews are staging a search for Alcorn at 22 Swain Ct. in Covington, Ky.

