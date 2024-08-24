Police searching for 3-year-old missing from Independence, dispatchers say

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl reported missing from an Independence home Friday evening.

Kenton County dispatchers confirmed the girl, identified by police as Percy Ross, has been missing from Wayman Drive since around 7 p.m. Friday. She is described as biracial with shoulder-length, wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and pale shorts.

