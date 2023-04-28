Police: 30-year-old man dies almost a week after incident in Fort Wright resulting in his hospitalization

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A 30-year-old man died almost a week after he was hospitalized due to an "incident at a residence in Fort Wright," police said Friday.

Devin Simpson, a Covington resident, died Thursday at UC Medical Center.

Police said Simpson was involved is some type of incident at a Fort Wright residence on Friday, April 21 that put him in the hospital. Police did not say where exactly in Fort Wright this occurred.

Police also did not elaborate on what exactly caused Simpson to be hospitalized.

Fort Wright's Chief of Police said they are investigating that incident, but did not give any further information.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Fort Wright Police Department at 859-331-1700.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:

He killed a St. Xavier graduate execution-style at age 17. Now he's up for parole.

Colerain man faces swatting charge after allegedly making false 911 call claiming he'd murdered his wife

The Indiana Supreme Court is lifting its ban on courtroom cameras. Here's how that could impact future cases.