FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Dixie Highway near the I-75 northbound entrance ramp, according to the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

Chief Robert Nader said in a news release that officers responded to the scene at about 4 a.m. Both directions of Dixie Highway were temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the crash. The road has since reopened.

Fort Mitchell PD: Driver seriously injured in Dixie Highway crash

Police said a witness saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. An officer driving in the opposite direction near Blessed Sacrament School also saw the vehicle speeding and weaving into the opposite side of the roadway.

According to Nader, the officer made a U-turn and turned on his emergency lights at the intersection of Beechwood Road. Then the officer witnessed the driver crash in front of Kroger.

Investigators determined the vehicle struck the concrete median in front of the store before veering across the roadway and colliding with a concrete pillar of the I-75 northbound entrance ramp sign.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say was serious injuries. Officers said they believe a medical emergency contributed to the crash.