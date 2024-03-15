Explosions resume at River Metals Recycling weeks after agreement reached with City of Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport residents say River Metals Recycling is causing damage to their homes — a problem they say they've been dealing with for years.

Neighbors to the recycling plant, which is located in Newport's Clifton neighborhood, say explosions at the plant shake the ground, causing damage.

Last month, River Metals Recycling came to an agreement with the city that they would move their shedding operations to Cincinnati. Since that agreement has been signed, residents of the Clifton neighborhood in Newport claim the explosions have become much more frequent.

"It's been pretty traumatic for our citizens," said Newport commissioner Ken Rechtin.

Some neighbors are saying enough is enough — and they are taking their concerns to city leaders.

“They felt that that solution would give them some reprieve from the activity down here,” Rechtin said. “But since the signing of that, we've had 6 explosions that were significant.”

Samantha Bolin lives just down the road. She said the explosions are extremely loud.

“Like you can feel the house shake,” Bolin said. “It has knocked a picture frame off the wall, or a knick-knack off the shelf."

Other neighbors said they believe the blasts are the cause of cracks in their concrete and foundation of their homes.

River Metals Recycling provided the following statement:

“River Metals is committed to being a good neighbor in our community and a steward of the environment. Both River Metals and the City of Newport have independently evaluated any risks to neighboring properties. All studies have demonstrated that our operations are safe and do not cause structural damage. Any statements to the contrary are meritless.”

Bolin said the noise of the explosions doesn't really bother her, but what does: the smell.

"Occasionally there is a pollutant type smell, chemical smell, burning tire smell that I won't allow the kids to come outside," Bolin said.

Rechtin says River Metals Recycling can control this.

“For about probably a month prior to the signing of the agreement we had zero explosions,” Rechtin said.

Both the city and residents have been asking the plant to install a pre-shredder.

A pre-shredder essentially makes sure no gas or propane tanks go through the shredder, which is what causes the explosions.

“To realize that doing that… requires more money. It requires more manpower, but they can do that,” Rechtin said. “It's really difficult for me to understand. We didn’t have any explosions for a month before. Then we sign the agreement and go back to explosions again right after."

As things move forward, Rechtin is asking those who live in the area to have patience.

“I'd ask them to continue to voice their concerns to me and to the fellow, my fellow commissioners and the mayor and to the administration,” he said.

