Sheriff: Student at Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky charged after making social media threats

ERLANGER, Ky. — A student at the Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky was arrested and charged after making some type of threat, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they were made aware of the threats Saturday evening, but they didn't specify what kind of threats. After an investigation, deputies charged a juvenile, who hasn't been identified, with terroristic threatening, which is a second degree felony.

In a letter to the school community, Ignite principal Jerome A. Gels said school administration were notified "of a potential threat to school safety via social media postings and online activity."

Gels said alongside legal action, the school is disciplining the student according to their Code of Conduct.

"There are no other known threats at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Gels said Ignite classes will be in session Monday, and the district, administration and law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation.

"We understand this can cause concern and anxiety among parents, students and the community," Gels said. "Please be assured the safety and well being of our students is top priority. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment where students can learn and grow without fear."

Gels is also encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about responsible use of social media as well as the consequences of inappropriate behavior online.

The Ignite Institute, which opened in 2019, is an all-STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) high school in Erlanger that allows students from Boone County Schools, Kenton County Schools and Walton Verona Independent Schools to earn dual credit.

