One dead in fire that destroyed Erlanger home

ERLANGER, Ky. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in an Erlanger home on Saturday night.

Charlie Loudermilk, a spokesperson for Erlanger Police, said police responded to the 1900 block of Bullock Pen Rd. around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night for a building on fire. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, Loudermilk said.

Erlanger and Covington Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire, but the home is a complete loss.

Once the fire was out, Loudermilk said they discovered 60-year-old Chet Cason dead inside the home.

Officials have not identified the person who died or determined a possible cause for the fire, but Loudermilk said they don't currently suspect foul play. The fire remains under investigation.