Edgewood mansion fire leaves home in ashes

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — An Edgewood mansion is in ashes after a large fire that started Saturday night.

At least three fire companies were called to the 3200 block of Turkeyfoot Road right across the street from Turkey Foot Middle School to control the blaze.

The fire broke out sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and burned for several hours.

Edgewood assistant fire chief Tom Dickman confirmed there were no human injuries as a result of the fire. It is still unclear if any pets were inside the home.

Dickman said the call came in as a porch fire, but the cause of the fire is unclear and under investigation.

Samuel Enzweiler lives in the neighborhood where the fire took place. He remembers when the house was built.

"I pass this everyday so it's kind of sad to see it go. You've watched it get built for a number of years and seeing it go is kind of sad," Enzweiler said.

Vicki Manning could see -- and smell -- her neighbor’s fire from down the road.

“We saw the brick wall just crumble. It was very loud -- you could hear that,” Manning said.

Manning is relieved to know no one was hurt in the fire, but she feels for her neighbor's loss.

“It’s just sad,” Manning said. “It’s an emotional thing to see that a neighbor has completely lost their home.”

WCPO will work on getting more updates as this story develops.