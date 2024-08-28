Edgewood advances student protection, traffic easing plan near RC Hinsdale Elementary

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A full house of Edgewood locals on Tuesday grilled Kenton County School District representatives, city officials and city engineers about a proposed overhaul of a problem intersection in front of an elementary school.

The city and school district have agreed to a joint construction project that would add significant parking to RC Hinsdale Elementary, and level and straighten Dudley Road at Tupman Drive to align it with Charter Oak Road.

Toan Nguyen was elated to hear the intersection could see upgrades as he rides his bike along Dudley four times a day.

"You've got a lot of traffic right there," Nguyen said.

He said his safety was secondary to the dozens of children who walk or ride to school every morning and evening.

"You've got a lot of traffic, but sometimes people hurry, go to work, they don't care about people, just flying. That's what happens around here," he said.

Kenton County Schools Chief Operations Officer Matt Rigg said the recent acquisition of plots of land around the school allows the district to approach the city for the joint venture.

Winding lines of cars in the new parking lots could relieve school time pressures on Dudley Road.

The City of Edgewood would be responsible for moving the roadway, according to City Manager Brian Dehner.

The $1.2 to $1.5 million project would add turn lanes to Tupman Drive and Charter Oak Road, move sidewalks and create a four-side crosswalk to replace the current layout that Dehner said confuses drivers and pedestrians alike.

"Seems like every three, four months we're replacing those guard rails from someone hitting it," he said.

Dehner said current proposals would allow them to begin construction in October with completion set for Fall 2025.