Annual Turkeyfoot Trot 5K raises more than $30,000 for community

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The annual Turkeyfoot Trot 5K Run/Walk raised more than $30,000 on Saturday for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.

Money raised will help local residents pay for rent and utilities to prevent them from experiencing homelessness.

“It's a huge impact for our neighbors right now, especially coming out of a tough economic year,” said Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.

Race organizers said the money raised will stay local.

The event started 14 years ago.

“When we did it the first time, we thought it was going to be a single year,” said Jon Minzner, who helped found the event.

This year more than 500 people ran or walked the course, making it the race’s biggest year yet.

Several participants said they’ve attended each year.

“It’s fun, you know, it’s just community,” said Ann Reckers, who walked the 5K.

The race went virtual last year due to COVID-19.

“I think our community is just so excited to be able to come together again,” Zengel said. “We’ve missed each other. We've done our best during the pandemic to try to stay connected, but there's no substitute for seeing each other in person. “

