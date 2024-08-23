White Castle to close Covington distribution plant

This story was originally published by LINK nky, a media partner of WCPO.com.

White Castle has announced plans to close a distribution plant in Covington this October.

White Castle’s corporate office detailed its intentions to close the plant in a letter sent to Covington Mayor Joe Meyer. The plant is located at 2009 Rolling Hills Dr., and its last day of operation is Oct. 11.

In total, 58 jobs will be eliminated. After the last day, 14 employees will remain at the plant to conduct warehousing and other operations for one month. All positions will be eliminated on Nov. 22.