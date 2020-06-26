Two people dead in Friday morning shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people are dead in Covington Friday morning after a man broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, shot a man inside, and then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

The Covington Police Department responded to 316 E 15th St. in Covington around 2:15 a.m. Friday for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found 29-year-old Zachary Doney and 30-year-old Daniel Bray suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders declared both men dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said Bray broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend and was confronted by Doney. Bray shot and killed Doney before shooting and killing himself.