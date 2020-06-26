Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Two people dead in Friday morning shooting in Covington

items.[0].image.alt
Terry Helmer
Officers with the Covington Police Department at the scene of a homicide.
cov_double_homicide.jpeg
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jun 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-26 11:53:39-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people are dead in Covington Friday morning after a man broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, shot a man inside, and then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

The Covington Police Department responded to 316 E 15th St. in Covington around 2:15 a.m. Friday for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found 29-year-old Zachary Doney and 30-year-old Daniel Bray suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders declared both men dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said Bray broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend and was confronted by Doney. Bray shot and killed Doney before shooting and killing himself.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Search resources to help you manage stress, make ends meet and get back to work.