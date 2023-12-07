Two Covington residential roads returning to two-way traffic to increase safety, development in neighborhoods

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington is taking steps to move two residential roads back to two-way traffic.

Scott Boulevard and Greenup Street, which are both designated one-ways in opposite directions (Scott goes south, Greenup goes north), carry KY-17 as a "couplet" and lead to and away from the John Roebling A. Suspension Bridge.

The city said if those two streets had "objectives," it would be to "help drivers get to and from Cincinnati as quickly as possible.

The city also said those roads both run through heavily populated residential areas, which is compatible with the heavy traffic volume and speeding cars.

In 2022, KYTC said the average annual daily traffic for Scott Boulevard was 4,462 vehicles, while Greenup Street was 5,494 vehicles.

Because of this, the Covington Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to return Scott and Greenup to two-way traffic between 20th and 12th streets. This evolution would also eventually involve moving the KY-17 designation west to Madison Avenue, as well.

The city said its goal with this project is to "calm traffic, improve safety, expand walkability and increase development in neighborhood business districts."

Tom West, director of economic development, said this change has been in discussion for years.

“Our Eastern 4 leaders asked that we take a look, and we agree there needs to be a change," West said. "A single-minded mission of moving cars as fast as possible through these residential neighborhoods totally ignores the complexity of the issue, the opportunities available, and goals related to economic vitality, pedestrian safety, neighborhood investment, and sense of community.”

The board specifically approved to transfer legal ownership of Madion Avenue between 20th and 12th streets to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in exchange for ownership of Scott and Greenup between 20th and 12th streets.

In the future, both streets will be resurfaced, as well as Madison Avenue in affected areas. Traffic signals might also become stop signs at some intersections.

Parking won't be affected, but sidewalks will be rebuilt as needed with ADA ramps installed where they are missing.

The city hopes to issue to resurfacing request by the end of winter, with the entire project hopefully finished in 2024.

The project is estimated to cost $3.66 million, with $2.5 million allocated from the Kentucky General Assembly's 2022 legislative session and the remain cost payed for by the state.