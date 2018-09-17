Rescue team will train on Covington garage Wednesday

COVINGTON, Ky. -- The top floor of the Midtown Parking Garage at Fifth and Scott streets will be closed through Wednesday for first responder rescue training.

Members of the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team will be rappelling off the side of the garage Wednesday to practice mid-air rope rescues, according to a news release from Covington officials.

Seven members of the Covington Fire Department are on the team, which was formed in 1996. They handle situations like trench collapses, building collapses and mid-air rescues.

Wednesday's training will help the team prepare for an event like the rescue of a window washer or somebody working on a cell phone tower.