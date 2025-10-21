Police: Child struck by vehicle in Covington, hospitalized

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 5-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Covington after running into the roadway Monday evening, Covington police said.

Police said the incident happened in the 1800 block of Greenup Street.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor.