Police chase in Northern Kentucky reached over 100 mph, suspect escaped

Covington police chased a person suspected of firing shots at a house through town and onto I-75 and I-275 on Monday morning.

At around 11:37 p.m., police were called to Montague Road for reports that someone fired multiple shots from a black Acura. On the way to the scene, Covington police said they spotted the Acura and tried to execute a traffic stop.

The driver fled onto I-75 heading south and exceeded 100 mph as police pursued. Covington police said the driver also attempted to run an officer off the road. The chase continued to I-275 eastbound, where the driver cut across several lanes abruptly to exit onto Dixie Highway.

Officials said police weren't able to safely exit the highway in time and stopped pursuing the driver.

The black Acura was later found by Erlanger police, but it was unoccupied, police said.

Shell casings from at least two different types of weapons were found on Montague Road and police said the incident is believed to be targeted and not a random act of violence.

No one was injured in either the shooting or the subsequent chase.