Police: 2 people injured during shooting inside bar in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were shot inside a bar in Covington early Sunday morning, said Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury said officers were called to Bocks Billiards, a bar on Decoursey Avenue near E 36th Street, around 1:30 a.m.

Two people were found inside the bar with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to UC Medical Center.

Bradbury did not know their current condition.

Bradbury said no one is in custody, but there is also no threat to the public at this time.