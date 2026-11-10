Police: 1 person shot, injured in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — A person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Covington, the Covington Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the 200 block of Trevor Street shortly before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a person who has not been identified, who had been shot at least once.

The victim is in "stable condition," police said.

Police have not identified any suspects, but they said one suspect is "confirmed" and is still at large.

Police also said that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no apparent threat to the public.