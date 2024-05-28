Police: 1 hospitalized after person riding scooter hit by vehicle in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is in the hospital after police said they were hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Covington.

Police said officers were near the intersection of Scott Street and Park Place just before 3 p.m. Tuesday for another call when they saw a vehicle hit a person riding a scooter. They called fire and EMS, who took the person to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said, and is cooperating with the Covington Police Traffic Bureau's investigation.

No one has been charged at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it becomes available.