PHOTOS: Hotel Covington's North transforms YMCA built in 1912

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The old YMCA track's wall painting remains in one hallway on the second floor. Rooms on the third floor are lofted because that space was once the gymnasium. And in the Lightwell ballroom, people in line for the bar may find themselves standing on top of a glass window into the corner of what once was the YMCA's pool. Scott Wegener

When North by Hotel Covington opens, guests will find a mix of new and old in the building that once housed the city's YMCA. The developers even kept part of the pool. Scott Wegener

Management and assorted Northern Kentucky leaders will cut the ribbon on the $26.5 million redevelopment on Tuesday. Finishing touches were still being added on Monday. Scott Wegener

The ballroom has already hosted about two dozens events. Scott Wegener

"There's just been a huge demand from some of our brides but we also have a huge relationship with Film Cincinnati," Ham said. "We're known to have a lot of different actors, some musicians, so we wanted to create a space with that in mind." Scott Wegener

And construction's not finished. There's a retail space on the corner, in what used to be the Gateway Bookstore. Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop has announced plans to open a new, larger space there. Scott Wegener

The building will feature 53 suites and loft-style hotel rooms and a 500-person ballroom. They have kitchens or kitchenettes and some have multiple bedrooms. Scott Wegener

Scott Wegener

Scott Wegener

Scott Wegener

Prev 1 / Ad Next