Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Covington after being hit by driver

Posted at 10:23 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 22:23:50-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — A person was hit and killed while walking along the I-75 interstate near Covington on Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 8:22 p.m. Police were responding to calls about a person walking on the interstate, but while officers were on their way to the scene, the call was upgraded to a pedestrian strucck.

Police have closed down I-75 southbound for the investigation and reconstruction of the crash.

Police said they don't yet know why the person killed was walking along the highway.

