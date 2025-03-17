PD: 1 man injured in shooting at Covington gas station; no suspect in custody

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting at a Covington gas station, Covington police Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

Bradbury said officers responded to St. Elizabeth's Covington just before 5:30 p.m. for a man with a gunshot wound that was dropped off by a third party.

Officers learned that the man was shot at a Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of Pike and Main streets.

The man was then transferred from St. Elizabeth's Covington to UC Medical Center, Bradbury said. He is in stable condition.

Bradbury said police have not arrested anyone for the shooting yet, but they believe it's an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 859-292-2234 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.