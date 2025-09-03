New Covington bar serves up nostalgia with '90s-themed drinks, neon aesthetic

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new bar and lounge in Covington will be serving up nostalgic '90s and early aughts vibes alongside craft cocktails.

Doubt It is set to open later this month at 424 W Sixth Street.

Owner Michael Mercer said it was a "no-brainer" on choosing to open a spot in the Mainstrasse bar and restaurant scene.

"The community is awesome," Mercer said. "Mainstrasse is just a staple in the Cincinnati area, Northern Kentucky area. It's a historic district. Ever since I moved here in like 2005, it's kind of an area I always hung out and loved."

Mercer has worked in the hospitality and service industry for decades, having been involved in bars throughout Ohio and various other states.

He said Doubt It is filling a void in the various bars and restaurants in Covington.

"There's no point in trying to do something that someone else is already doing," he said.

The bar is firmly rooted in 1990s and early 2000s aesthetics — from the funky and eclectic decor in the bar to the aptly titled drink names. Mercer said the '90s and 2000s shaped him growing up, but he said the decades also bridge generations with their music and movies.

When guests walk into Doubt It, they'll be met with tasteful neon lights, bright colored chairs, gorilla light fixtures and disco balls hanging from the ceiling, among other things.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

While the decor is loud and may seem like there's no rhyme or reason to it, Mercer assuredly said there is. He also said he and his team wanted the bar to have a "timeless feeling."

"Whether you're here in 2025 or you come back in 2035, we still have that nice, elegant feel, and then the neon colors and the cool gorilla lights and the disco balls, that's designed to just brighten the place up and take a little bit of the stuffiness away."

While the decor beckons back to the neon aesthetic of the '90s, the bar's menu is also right there with it. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails, such as the "You can't sit with us" inspired by "Mean Girls," the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" in honor of the one and only Britney Spears or the "Tommy Boy," which is Doubt It's take on the traditional Tommy's margarita with a side of Chris Farley and David Spade.

Mercer said the cocktail list, which they consulted on with Over-the-Rhine's Sundry and Vice, is about 80% original cocktail recipes exclusive to Doubt It, while the other 20% is their take on the traditional cocktails everyone knows and loves. The bar will also have a variety of wines, draft and canned beer, seltzers and more, he said.

Regardless of your drink choice, Mercer said Doubt It is "a place for everybody," whether that means those enjoying happy hour with coworkers, a drink before date night, a stop after eating at one of Covington's restaurants or a spot for fun on the weekends with friends.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

Guests will be able to enjoy ample bar seating and high-tops and tables in the main bar, as well as three large TVs which will be playing '90s and 2000s movies, TV shows, music videos and more. There's also an enclosed patio, titled "The Porch," fitted with a second bar and TV.

Mercer also said they want to involve those in the community with the bar through their "Pulse List," where people can stay in the know about "exclusive perks, secret giveaways, VIP invites" and more, according to the bar's website. The bar is also selling merchandise like t-shirts, including an upcoming Bengals drop for the first home game of the season.

Doubt It is set to be open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to bar close after its grand opening. Mercer said they also plan to open early on Sundays for events going on in Mainstrasse or other events, such as big Bengals or University of Kentucky games.

You can click here to stay up to date with Doubt It and its grand opening.