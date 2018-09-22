MainStrasse Village Association says it will declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy

COVINGTON, Ky. – The group that puts on some of Covington's most popular festivals says it is declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The MainStrasse Village Association blames bad weather at this year’s Oktoberfest in particular and also at Maifest and Goettafest for lower attendance resulting in huge revenue losses.

In a news release, the organization says Oktoberfest losses alone were greater than $100,000 and called that “a devastating blow to the organization.”

It’s unclear how the decision affects the future of those events. It takes "tens of thousands of dollars of startup costs to pay for the upstart of any of our major festivals," according to the release. "These costs include security, beer, banks for booths and prepaid expenses, such as insurance."

The MainStrasse Village Association, a 501(c)(4) non-profit, had been solvent since its inception 30 years ago, according to the release. “At this time, this is no longer true,” it said. The association will liquidate its assets to meet requirements of the Chapter 7 filing, according to the release.

But Village businesses will continue to operate as usual, it said.

“The MainStrasse Village has experienced tremendous growth over the years, with resident, business and tourism growth. To this extent, the MainStrasse Village Association has served an instrumental role in the helping develop the growth of the area,” according to the release.

“The MainStrasse Board and Membership are proud of the millions of people that attended their festivals, events and visited the MainStrasse area. We thank our residents, businesses, community and City of Covington for the support throughout the years.”