Former Kenton Co. government building, jail to be made into apartments

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former Kenton County government building which had a jail on the top floors is being stripped down and made into an apartment building.

The 10-story building at 303 Court St. in Covington used to house a jail and government offices, but it has been empty for years. The city is investing $31`.4 million in the building, and officials hope it will boost resident's morale.

Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer said two floors will be added to the building to give more views of the surrounding area.

"This is the sort of development and investment that I think all the people in Covington could have pride in," Meyer said. "New people are coming in and in rather large numbers... I like to talk about Covington being a city of opportunity for all of its residents."

The building will offer studios as well as one and two bedroom apartments. The building is expected to house about 133 new families when it is finished, which officials hope will be in the summer of 2023. Construction is expected to start in July.