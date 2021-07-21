Fidelity Investments hiring 600 more workers in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Boston-based Fidelity Investments plans to hire 600 more workers for its Covington office, the company announced Wednesday morning. Many of its open positions don’t require previous experience in financial services.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined local Fidelity managers for the announcement and praised the firm for deepening its commitment to Covington, where it already employs around 4,700 people.

“Fidelity’s commitment to providing Kentuckians with quality job and training opportunities will continue paying dividends as our state positions itself to lead in the post-COVID economy,” he said in a statement. “I am so appreciative of the company’s longtime partnership, and I congratulate Fidelity on its strong, sustained growth in Kentucky.”

Regional vice president Kevin Canafax encouraged applicants who have considered a new career path during and after the pandemic to put their names in at Fidelity.

Anyone interested in these jobs can learn more by clicking this link.