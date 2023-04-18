Covington police search for missing man last seen Thursday

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a 47-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday.

Craig Tomasetti was last driving his Toyota Sienna with Kentucky plate 383 LKA. Police said his cell phone pinged near Decoursey Pike. This map shows the general area where he was last believed to be.

Police said Tomasetti's family is concerned he may be a danger to himself.

Tomasetti was wearing khaki pants and a blue collared shirt. He is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes.

🚨UPDATE: This image is the last known clothing that Mr. Tomasetti was wearing. If you see someone matching this photo, please call 911. #covkypd #missing pic.twitter.com/jEttCmENvS — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) April 17, 2023

Anyone with information on where he is should call Covington Police Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.