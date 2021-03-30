Covington police investigating after man struck, killed by driver

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a driver in a parking lot along Winston Avenue Monday evening.

Covington Police responded to the call after 7 p.m. for a person struck in the former Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground and the driver still at the scene. They transported the man to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Covington Police headquarters, and police are investigating the crash as a vehicular homicide. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

The investigation is being handled by the Covington Police Department Traffic Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.