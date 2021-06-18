Covington police block roads, attempt to negotiate with suspect inside Frazier Street home

Officers and deputies from the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department and the Kenton County Police Department joined Covington officers in responding to an apparent standoff late Thursday night.

By 11, police were gathered outside a Frazier Street home and attempting to negotiate with a person inside.

It’s quiet but you can hear police asking a resident to come outside with hands up. Happening about a block away on Frazier St. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/T4QyuQh6PR — Josh Bazan (@JoshBazan) June 18, 2021

Law enforcement vehicles blocked many nearby intersections, including the Decoursey Avenue entrance to East 31st Street.

The nature of the incident that summoned them was not immediately evident.

Neighbors in the area said they’d heard five or six gunshots nearby in rapid succession.

Check back for updates on this developing story.