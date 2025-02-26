Covington PD lieutenant, former Kentucky FOP treasurer under investigation for allegations of fraud, theft

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington police lieutenant is under investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for alleged fraud and theft at the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police.

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police told WCPO that Bryan Bogard is under investigation after an internal audit found the FOP had been a victim of fraud or theft by one of its members.

FOP President Berl Perdue Jr. said the FOP identified Bogard, the then-treasurer of the FOP, as the alleged suspect and asked the Kentucky Attorney General's Office to investigate the matter.

Bogard was removed from the FOP's executive board, and the treasurer role remains vacant on the FOP's website.

The FOP also did not specify the exact details of the alleged fraud or theft.

"The Kentucky State FOP does not tolerate illegal or unethical behavior or actions by any of its members," Perdue Jr. said in a statement.

Dan Hassert, the communications manager for the City of Covington, told WCPO that Bogard — who has been with the Covington Police Department for roughly 20 years — is on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Hassert said the investigation began after allegations were brought forward, but he didn't specify what those allegations were. Hassert also could not say whether Bogard is facing any charges.

WCPO has reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for comment on the investigation.

According to a former press release from the City of Covington, Bogard previously served on the Covington FOP Lodge #1 executive board for more than a decade and held the roles of secretary and president.