Covington fire displaces several residents, injures one

Maddy Schmidt
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jun 23, 2021
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Fire Department were called to a possible structure fire on Garrard Street at around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday night, according to fire chief Mark Pierce.

The first units arrived within a couple of minutes, Pierce said, and smoke and fire were both visible on the third floor.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but Pierce said he did not know what condition the victim was in.

The Red Cross is assisting other residents who lived in the building; Pierce said around six to eight people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

