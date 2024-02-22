Covington fire chief resigns amid tensions between union, city

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce is resigning, effective March 31, according to a release from the city.

"I love Covington, and I love being a firefighter in Covington," Pierce said in the release. "But wise people always told me ‘you’ll know when it’s time to leave,’ and that time has come."

Pierce has been with the department since 1995, becoming chief in 2018. Before that, he worked for the Bromley Volunteer Fire Department starting at age 15.

WCPO's media partners at LINKnky report the resignation comes amid tensions between the city and Covington's fire union, Professional Firefighters Local 38.

LINKnky attended Covington's commission meeting on Tuesday, reporting Pierce was questioned about the department's staffing following concerns from the union and the public. Covington reduced its minimum number of firefighters on duty to 26 to address overtime hours and changes in the budget, but the fire union argued that reduction would impact public safety.

Pierce told commissioners 26 was the number they came up with "to make the numbers work," but Commissioner Shannon Smith motioned to restore minimum staffing back to 28, which passed unanimously.

RELATED | Covington reinstates firefighter staffing requirement in response to safety concerns

The city said leaders have begun the search for Covington's next fire chief.

LINKnky is a media partner of WCPO.com.