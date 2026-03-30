Covington adds temporary parking spaces in Roebling Point amid 4th Street Bridge closure

COVINGTON, Ky. — Drivers in Covington will have more places to park in the Roebling Point neighborhood as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues its replacement project for the 4th Street Bridge.

The city announced that the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority would temporarily add on-street parking between Garrard Street and Legacy Way to "provide more convenient options" for residents and customers accessing the area.

"With the bridge closure, this created a good opportunity to expand parking options," Kyle Snyder, Executive Director of the CMVPA, said in a release. "By adding parking in this area, we’re making it easier for people to access Roebling Point and reducing the frustration that can come with searching for a spot.”

Around seven to nine spaces will be added between Garrard and Sanford streets as part of the Licking Riverside residential parking program. From Sanford Street to Legacy Way, an additional 18 to 19 paid spots will be installed.

CMVPA will install one kiosk per block that offers multiple payment options for the paid spaces.

This map shows exactly where the parking spots will be:

City of Covington

The city said it will continue to evaluate parking needs while the bridge is closed.