Bengals donate $167,000 to Covington Catholic for indoor athletic facility

Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 05, 2022
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the NFL Foundation donated $167,000 to Covington Catholic High School on Friday in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The money is intended to support the completion of the school's new Fieldhouse, an indoor athletic facility built adjacent to the high school, according to a press release from Covington Catholic and the Bengals.

"The CovCath Fieldhouse will provide a safe space for student athletes to practice during inclement weather and extreme heat," the press release said. "The space will also expand opportunities for community partnerships with other youth organizations, providing additional field space for youth programs in the area."

The Bengals did not provide insight on how they determined which school or project would receive the donation.

Neither the Bengals nor Covington Catholic included information in their press releases on what community partnerships could be on the horizon in connection with the use of the Fieldhouse.

