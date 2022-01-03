Angilo's Pizza closing Covington location after 60 years

COVINGTON, Ky. — Angilo's Pizza announced on Friday that Jan. 5 would be the last day doors at its Covington location would remain open.

Citing "unforseen circumstances with the economy and distribution," the company announced the closure in a post on social media.

"We've made so many customers over the years that have turned into friends and mostly family to us," the post read. "You all will be cherished and deeply missed."

In October, the location posted to Facebook that they'd been forced to change their hours and menu because of the cost and supply of products.

According to the post, the Covington location served Northern Kentuckians for 60 years, through four different generations.

Angilo's Pizza also has several locations throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky that remain open.