5th Grader gets sweet swiftie surprise from Lexington dream factory

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A fifth grader in Northern Kentucky is getting the opportunity to live out her dream thanks to a non-profit in Lexington.

The Lexington Dream Factory made a trip to Summit View Academy in Kenton County on Wednesday to surprise 10-year-old Emma with Taylor Swift tickets, who will be in Indianapolis this weekend.

The Lexington Dream Factory grants dreams to children ages 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with critical or chronic illnesses.

Emma was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes earlier this year and has dealt with complications from her illness.

She has a big reputation for being confident, kind, and strong.

"My brothers daughter, she is type 1, and so we have kind of seen the symptoms," says Emma's mom, Sarah. "I thought, I'm just going to go check her blood sugar and so her cousin did that and she was at 555."

Emma credits her cousin for saving her life that day.

"I went into DKA at the hospital, with my cousin, she saved my life. If she wasn't there next to me to do that finger prick, I would probably be dead right now and I am thankful for her," says Emma.

Jennifer Hurst is the president of the Lexington Dream Factory. She was also the one to hand Emma her tickets today.

"It gives them hope," explains Hurst. "So you have kids like Emma, she has to deal with this daily, but we have kids who we find out about who unfortunately, it's terminal and for their families, it gives them hope. It gets them to the next treatment."

Emma wanted to make sure to thank those who have been by her side every step of the way.

"I want everyone to know how thankful I am for them, especially my parents, they take the cake. Secondly, Taylor Swift she is amazing," says Emma.

The Lexington Dream Factory will be having their 37th annual gala on May 17th at Central Bank Center.

In the meantime, to learn more about the dream factory or to donate, click here.