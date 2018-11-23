Join Toy Team 9 to help kids in need have a happier holiday season

WCPO Staff
1:34 PM, Nov 21, 2017
8:27 AM, Nov 23, 2018
It’s the time of year when we all try to give a little more.

Join Toy Team 9 with partner Kroger in making this holiday season memorable for a child in need.

Buy or donate a new unwrapped toy at any of these locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1:

Kroger Union: 9001 U.S. Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41092

Kroger Newport: 130 Pavilion Pkwy., Newport, Kentucky

Kroger Liberty Township: 7300 Yankee Road, Liberty Township, Ohio 45044

Kroger Marketplace: 10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, Ohio 45030

Kroger Eastgate: 4530 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45245

Kroger Western Hills: 6165 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45238

Kroger Florence: 7685 Mall Road, Florence, Kentucky 41042

Kroger Mason Montgomery: 5100 Terra Firma (Arbor Square), Mason, Ohio 45040

Kroger Oakley Station: 4613 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

Since 2011, WCPO - 9 On Your Side has partnered with Kroger, Cumulus Radio, and local nonprofits to collect toys. This year’s toy drive benefits these Greater Cincinnati organizations:

Thanks to your generous help, children in need will have an extra special holiday this year.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

