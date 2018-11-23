It’s the time of year when we all try to give a little more.

Join Toy Team 9 with partner Kroger in making this holiday season memorable for a child in need.

Buy or donate a new unwrapped toy at any of these locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1:

Kroger Union: 9001 U.S. Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41092 Kroger Newport: 130 Pavilion Pkwy., Newport, Kentucky Kroger Liberty Township: 7300 Yankee Road, Liberty Township, Ohio 45044 Kroger Marketplace: 10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, Ohio 45030 Kroger Eastgate: 4530 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 Kroger Western Hills: 6165 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45238 Kroger Florence: 7685 Mall Road, Florence, Kentucky 41042 Kroger Mason Montgomery: 5100 Terra Firma (Arbor Square), Mason, Ohio 45040 Kroger Oakley Station: 4613 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

Since 2011, WCPO - 9 On Your Side has partnered with Kroger, Cumulus Radio, and local nonprofits to collect toys. This year’s toy drive benefits these Greater Cincinnati organizations:

Thanks to your generous help, children in need will have an extra special holiday this year.